Football: 7 Panthers garner first-team all-conference honors, Schaefer voted Lineman of the Year

Eight Palmyra-Eagle football players combined to win 13 awards in Southeast 8-player all-conference voting held recently.

Palmyra-Eagle senior Gabe Schaefer was voted Lineman of the Year and was a two-way first-team selection in the trenches.

Schaefer tallied 35 tackles in league play, made 2.5 sacks and forced one fumble. Schaefer helped the Panthers score 19 rushing touchdowns while averaging seven yards per carry, tallying 1,141 yards. He also had a 3-yard rushing TD.

Panthers junior wide receiver Jack Thomas, junior tight end/h-back Josiah Kenny, senior outside linebacker Landon Ireland, junior defensive back Nathan Brodzik, senior defensive end Lawrence Rupinski and junior kicker Jake Rohda also garnered first-team accolades.

Thomas made 20 catches for 377 yards with five TDs.

Kenny caught 18 passes for 179 yards with four TDs and ran it 20 times for 84 yards.

Ireland made 33 tackles, including two for a loss and one sack, plus forced one fumble and recovered two fumbles. He also intercepted two passes, one of which returned for a touchdown.

Brodzik made 20 tackles, defended 12 passes, made three interceptions, recovered two fumbles and forced one fumble.

Rupinski made 31 tackles, including eight for a loss, and recorded 2.5 sacks. He also recovered one fumble.

Rohda went 12 for 16 on extra points and kicked three touchbacks.

Rohda earned second-team honors at quarterback, inside linebacker and punter.

Rohda threw for 973 yards with a completion percentage of 67.4, throwing 13 touchdowns with only two interceptions. He ran it 87 times for 437 yards with 10 TDs.

Defensively, Rohda made 31 tackles, including seven for a loss, intercepted two passes, forced two fumbles and recovered one fumble. His five punts averaged 45 yards.

Sophomore Henry Meade was named to the All-Sportsmanship Team.

Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose won the conference with a 7-0 record, followed by Palmyra-Eagle at 6-1, Oakfield at 5-2, St. John’s Northwestern Academies at 4-3, Williams Bay at 3-4, Princeton/Green Lake at 2-5, Wayland Academy at 1-6 and Montello at 0-7.