OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Dylan Warlick scored 13 points on 6-for-8 shooting and Chamberlain Burgess added a double-double off the bench as Weber State cruised to an 80-57 victory over Lincoln (CA) on Saturday night.

Burgess finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds, also blocking three shots for the Wildcats (1-3). Gavin Lowe also scored 11 and Augustine Ekwe added 10 points.

Veljko Munitiak led the Oaklanders with 25 points and 10 rebounds. DJ Thomas added 12 points and Nathan Chatelain scored 10.

Weber State led 32-18 at the half and never looked back.

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