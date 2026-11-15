Chicago Bulls (3-9, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (7-7, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Josh Giddey and the Chicago Bulls take on Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.

The Cavaliers are 1-0 in division play. Cleveland leads the Eastern Conference with 34.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jarrett Allen averaging 5.9.

The Bulls are 2-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago has a 2-7 record against teams over .500.

The Cavaliers are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 47.7% the Bulls allow to opponents. The Bulls average 114.6 points per game, 1.3 fewer than the 115.9 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 23 points and 5.6 assists for the Cavaliers. James Harden is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Norman Powell is shooting 44.7% and averaging 21.1 points for the Bulls. Matas Buzelis is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 116.6 points, 45.0 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points per game.

Bulls: 2-8, averaging 115.1 points, 43.1 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.1 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Nae'Qwan Tomlin: out (back), Jarrett Allen: day to day (knee), James Harden: day to day (calf), Donovan Mitchell: day to day (knee), Evan Mobley: day to day (toe), Sam Merrill: day to day (elbow), Peyton Watson: day to day (hamstring).

Bulls: Jalen Smith: day to day (finger), Tobe Awaka: day to day (back), Nic Claxton: day to day (hamstring), Caleb Wilson: out (hand).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.