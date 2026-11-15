Golden State Warriors (8-5, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (4-10, 12th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans heads into the matchup with Golden State as losers of six straight games.

The Pelicans have gone 3-8 against Western Conference teams. New Orleans leads the Western Conference with 55.6 points in the paint led by Zion Williamson averaging 14.0.

The Warriors are 6-5 against conference opponents. Golden State is 3-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Pelicans average 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 fewer makes per game than the Warriors give up (12.8). The Warriors average 16.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 13.5 per game the Pelicans allow.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Warriors won the last matchup 138-87 on Nov. 10, with Brandin Podziemski scoring 25 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williamson is averaging 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Pelicans. Saddiq Bey is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Podziemski is averaging 16.5 points and 3.8 assists for the Warriors. Yaxel Lendeborg is averaging 20.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 115.7 points, 39.8 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.1 points per game.

Warriors: 8-2, averaging 118.2 points, 45.7 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Bryce McGowens: day to day (elbow), Dejounte Murray: day to day (ankle), Bennedict Mathurin: day to day (plantar fasciitis), Trendon Watford: day to day (ankle), Trey Murphy III: day to day (knee).

Warriors: Brandon Williams: out (hamstring), Moses Moody: out (knee), Kristaps Porzingis: out (illness), Stephen Curry: out (abdomen), Jimmy Butler III: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.