GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Jordan Clark scored 27 points as Montana beat North Dakota 80-71 on Saturday.

Clark shot 7 for 10 (5 for 8 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Grizzlies (2-2). Tyler Thompson added 15 points while going 4 of 13 from the floor, including 2 for 8 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the foul line while they also had six rebounds. Semaj Carter went 4 of 8 from the field (0 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with eight points.

Luke Winkel finished with 21 points for the Fightin’ Hawks (1-3). North Dakota also got 12 points and two steals from Zack Parks. Samuel Hincapie finished with 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.