TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Cal Furnish’s 21 points helped Oral Roberts defeat Oklahoma City 82-39 on Saturday.

Furnish also contributed five assists for the Golden Eagles (2-2). Luke Gray scored 12 points while shooting 4 of 5 from the field and 4 for 8 from the free-throw line, and added nine rebounds. Connor Dow had nine points and finished 4 of 6 from the floor.

Xavier Williams finished with 10 points and two steals for the Stars. Chase Sucharda added seven points for Oklahoma City. JD Gross also had six points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.