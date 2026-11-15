TORONTO (AP) — Connor McDavid extended his season-opening points streak to 21 games with an assist, Devon Levi made 20 saves for his first NHL shutout and the Edmonton Oilers beat Toronto 1-0 on Saturday night to hand the Maple Leafs their sixth straight home loss.

Defenseman Evan Bouchard scored his 12th goal of the season for Edmonton (15-3-3). The Oilers are 7-1-1 in their last nine games.

McDavid picked up an assist to give him 50 points (11 goals, 39 assists) and add to his NHL lead.

Oilers coach Mike Babcock faced his former team in Toronto for the first time since being fired in November 2019.

Anthony Stolarz stopped 22 shots for Toronto (8-12-2), which suffered its sixth consecutive regulation loss to complete a disastrous six-game stretch at Scotiabank Arena.

The goaltender started consecutive games for the first time this season with Sergei Bobrovsky struggling to find traction after signing with the Maple Leafs in free agency on July 1.

Toronto dropped to 1-8-0 over its last nine.

Up next

Oilers: At Philadelphia on Sunday.

Maple Leafs: At Chicago on Tuesday night.

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