NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Anthony Ruffolo’s 39 points led Charleston Southern over West Georgia 92-68 on Saturday.

Ruffolo added five rebounds for the Buccaneers (2-2). Jacob Taylor scored 11 points while going 2 of 6 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 5 for 5 from the line, and added five rebounds. Nicholas Errica went 4 of 8 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Justin Redmond led the Wolves (0-4) in scoring, finishing with 12 points, four assists and two steals. West Georgia also got 11 points and three steals from Juaquin Dixon. Chas Lewless also had eight points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.