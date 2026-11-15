NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kahlil Singleton scored 34 points as LSU-New Orleans beat Southern University at New Orleans 98-82 on Saturday.

Singleton shot 11 of 22 from the field, including 6 for 15 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 8 from the line for the Privateers (2-1). Kedrick Osby scored 16 points and added five rebounds and five assists. Eze Nwakamma had 12 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line.

Blake Goodman led the way for the Knights with 22 points and two steals. Jaylon Hicks scored 19 points. Jermaine Lawrence finished with 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and six blocks.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.