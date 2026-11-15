YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Beckham Pellant scored on a 2-yard run with 9 seconds remaining and Illinois State came from behind twice in the final 3 1/2 minutes to defeat Youngstown State 34-33 on Saturday night.

The Redbirds trailed 24-21 before taking the lead with an 89-yard drive that was finished off by Seth Glatz's 7-yard run with 3:29 remaining in the game.

The Penguins, ranked No. 3 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, came right back and took a 33-28 lead, scoring on Beau Brungard's 59-yard pass to Bryan Hunt with 2:13 remaining.

That was plenty of time for Illinois State and Pellant led a 73-yard drive in which he scored on a quarterback keeper to the right side. The Redbirds failed on their two-point try but it did not matter.

Glatz, a senior, had a career-high 176 yards rushing with two touchdowns in his first career 100-yard game and Pellant threw for 141 yards for the Redbirds (8-3, 4-3 Missouri Valley Football Conference).

Brungard passed for 178 yards and led the 14th-ranked Penguins (8-3, 6-2) with 88 yards rushing.

Illinois State led 14-10 at halftime but did not score in the third quarter when the Penguins took their 24-14 lead.

Up next

Illinois State: vs. South Dakota in a regular-season finale next Saturday.

Youngstown State: The Penguins have completed their regular season.

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