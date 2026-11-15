SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Donovan Dent made a 3-pointer with just more than a second left to give LSU an 81-80 comeback win over No. 14 Gonzaga on Saturday.

Dent had 23 points and 10 assists to lead the Tigers (4-0) in the first meeting between the programs. The game was played off campus at Spokane Arena.

Davis Fogle missed a desperation shot at the buzzer for the Bulldogs (2-1). Fogle sank one of two free throws with 13 seconds left to make it 80-78.

Abdi Bashir Jr. had 15 points off the bench and Skyy Clark scored 14 for LSU. Freshman center Michael Ruzic added 12 points and 12 rebounds, also off the bench.

Braden Huff led Gonzaga with 18 points and 13 boards. Fogle finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

LSU led 49-47 before Gonzaga went on a 12-2 run to build a 59-51 lead with 11:47 left. Isiah Harwell scored eight of the 12 points on a pair of 3s and another basket.

Gonzaga then put together a 9-1 spurt to push its lead to 68-55 with 7:40 remaining.

But the Tigers got hot and Bashir hit a couple of 3-pointers to cut the deficit to 75-68 with 4:22 left.

LSU went on a 7-0 run and Clark drained two free throws to trim Gonzaga’s lead to 79-78 with 1:13 to play.

The Zags led 37-33 with less than a minute left in the first half. A 3-pointer by Bashir brought the Tigers within 37-36 with 40 seconds to go. Dent then hit a 3 at the buzzer to lift LSU to a 39-37 halftime lead.

Dent had 16 points in the first half. Gonzaga shot only 39% in the first and missed all seven of its 3-point attempts. LSU shot 45% in the first.

Up next

LSU hosts UL Monroe on Wednesday night.

Gonzaga hosts Montana State on Tuesday night.

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