undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Basketball
McMillian scores 28 as Jackson State defeats Winthrop 76-72
4 days ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Dorian McMillian’s 28 points helped Jackson State defeat Winthrop 76-72 on Saturday.
McMillian also added five rebounds for the Tigers (2-3). Blake Nettles added 13 points, going 4-for-6 and 5-for-7 from the free-throw line, to go with five rebounds, seven assists and five steals. Mike Williams had 11 points.
Seifeldin Hendawy finished with 26 points and 16 rebounds for the Eagles (0-4). Winthrop also got 19 points and eight rebounds from George Natsvlishvili. Spence Sims had 15 points.Up next
Both teams play on Wednesday. Jackson State visits Baylor, and Winthrop hosts Chattanooga.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.