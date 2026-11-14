VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Redshirt freshman Austyn Modrzewski threw five touchdown passes, giving him 32 for the season, and South Dakota raced past Northern Iowa 41-30 on Saturday.

Modrzewski was 23-of-29 passing for 356 yards with an interception. Running back Carson Fletcher had a pair of 2-yard touchdown receptions, Bryce Cohoon had 120 yards on two catches, including an 87-yard touchdown. Chris Herrin and Jesse Miller also had touchdown catches.

Cohoon's long touchdown pass was the backbreaker for the Coyotes (8-3, 5-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference), ranked No. 10 in the Stats Perform poll. It came one play after Jaxon Dailey found Brady McCullough for a 30-yard score to tie the game at 14. The defense then forced a three-and-out and the Coyotes went 62 yards in nine plays with Keyondry Jones-Logan cashing in on a 2-yard run.

Modrzewski is the third South Dakota quarterback to throw for 30 touchdowns in a season. He had career-highs for attempts, completions and yards. He has thrown a touchdown pass in all 11 games of his career, including six in his first game against Central Connecticut State, with just six interceptions.

Dailey was 23-of-37 passing with three touchdowns and an interception for the Panthers (4-6, 3-4). McCullough had 109 yards on four receptions.

Up next

Northern Iowa: At Murray State next Saturday.

South Dakota: At Illinois State next Saturday.

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