NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans placed left guard Peter Skoronski and punter Tommy Townsend on injured reserve Saturday ahead of their game with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Skoronski hurt a hamstring in the Titans' overtime loss at Cincinnati, and now he becomes the second starting offensive lineman on injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game with the Jaguars. Skoronski, who got an extension in August, was the only Titan not to miss an offensive snap in 2025.

The Titans (1-7) are hoping rookie right guard Fernando Carmona Jr. can start practicing next week.

Townsend originally hurt his knee in the second quarter of a loss to Cleveland on Oct. 25, and he missed the Titans' most recent game. He practiced fully Wednesday then did not practice Thursday or Friday with the knee and an injury to his right Achilles' tendon. The Titans signed him in March.

The Titans have veteran Thomas Morstead after signing the 40-year-old punter on Oct. 28.

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