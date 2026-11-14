YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Kelvin Amoako’s 17 points helped Youngstown State defeat Marshall 74-71 on Saturday.

Amoako also contributed 11 rebounds for the Penguins (2-2). Jeff Nwankwo scored 12 points, going 5 of 6 from the field. Jaiden Haynes shot 4 of 10 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Noah Otshudi led the way for the Thundering Herd (1-3) with 28 points and four assists. Marshall also got 21 points and two steals from Bryce Slay. Fazl Oshodi finished with eight points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.