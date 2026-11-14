CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Deuce Bailey completed 21 of 24 passes for 208 yards and a touchdown and added his first rushing score of the season as Coastal Carolina beat Arkansas State 28-21 on Saturday.

The Chanticleers (4-6, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference) broke a 14-all tie in the third quarter when Ibrahim Diawara sacked Trey Owens for an 8-yard loss, forcing a fumble that Reggie Jean returned for a touchdown.

Coastal Carolina extended the advantage to 28-14 on Kente Edwards’ 11-yard touchdown run with 6:12 remaining. Arkansas State answered with Owens’ 2-yard touchdown run with 2:02 left but got no closer.

Bailey tied the game late in the second quarter with a 2-yard touchdown run after Arkansas State took a 14-7 lead.

Bailey also threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Karmello English in the first quarter. Colton Hinton led the Chanticleers with six catches for 81 yards.

Owens threw for 207 yards for Arkansas State (4-6, 2-4) and rushed for 34 yards and a touchdown. Chauncy Cobb and Timothy Carter also scored rushing touchdowns.

Arkansas State committed five turnovers, losing four fumbles and throwing one interception.

Up next

Coastal Carolina: at Louisiana next Saturday.

Arkansas State: at Louisiana Tech next Saturday.

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