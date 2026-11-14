GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers running back Chris Brooks and wide receiver/kick returner Skyy Moore have been activated from injured reserve in advance of their Sunday game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Also on Saturday, the Packers placed tight end Josh Whyle on injured reserve, released wide receiver Coleman Owen and promoted tight end Drake Dabney from the practice squad.

Brooks and Moore both had been dealing with ankle injuries. Brooks hasn't played on Oct. 4, and Moore’s most recent game was Oct. 11.

Brooks has 15 carries for 70 yards and three catches for 24 yards. Moore has seven catches for 35 yards, 11 kickoff returns for 302 yards and eight punt returns for 128 yards.

The Packers (6-3) have won five of their past six games. The Vikings (6-2) have lost two straight.

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