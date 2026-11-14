WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W. Va. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo scored 31 points with seven rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and her 500th career steal to lead No. 13 Notre Dame to a 108-84 win over DePaul in the Shamrock Classic on Saturday.

Hildalgo had four steals to become the fifth Division I female to reach 500 career steals, making her the only player in the history of college basketball with 2,500 points, 500 rebounds, 500 assists and 500 steals.

Leah Macy added 24 points on 10-of-13 shooting and nine rebounds for the Fighting Irish (4-0) who renewed a rivalry from their old Big East Conference days at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. Jacy Abii 18 points and nine rebounds, Madison St. Rose added 16 points, 13 in the fourth quarter, and Anaya Hardy had 13 points with a career-high 16 rebounds and four blocked shots.

Kate Clarke had 20 points to lead DePaul (3-1). Gina Davorija had 15 points, Mikaia Litza had 14 with 11 assists and Ally Timm and Doyinssola Modesayor Lijirin both added 12 points.

Notre Dame had a 21-7 run to close the first half for a 49-34 lead and a Macy layup pushed the advantage to 19 in the middle of the third quarter. Davorija made a 3-pointer and Zoey Ward a layup to cut the deficit to 68-56 before the Irish took a 74-61 lead into the fourth quarter.

That's when St. Rose took over with the lead reaching 29.

Up next

DePaul: Home against Bradley on Wednesday.

Notre Dame: Home against Southern on Wednesday.

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