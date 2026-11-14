MONTREAL (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche will be without forward Nathan MacKinnon for at least a month and defenseman Cale Makar for around two weeks, coach Jared Bednar told reporters Saturday before a game against Montreal.

Both star players are sidelined with lower-body injuries. It's a blow to a team that's among the Stanley Cup favorites.

MacKinnon and Makar left in the second period of the Avalanche's 4-3 overtime loss in Ottawa on Thursday night.

MacKinnon went down to his knees holding his right hip after being shoved by Senators defenseman Artem Zub while trying to win the puck. Makar left favoring his right leg in what appeared to be a non-contact injury.

Makar, a two-time Norris Trophy winner as the NHL’s top defenseman, has five goals and 18 assists this season. MacKinnon has 10 goals and 20 assists.

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