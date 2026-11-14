A week after trading veteran QB Jacoby Brissett to the Baltimore Ravens and naming Gardner Minshew II the starter, the 3-6 Arizona Cardinals will turn to yet another quarterback to lead the team.

Following week nine’s 17-3 loss against the Seattle Seahawks, Minshew was diagnosed with a UCL injury, which will require surgery and is out for the remainder of the season. Star WR Michael Wilson is also done for the year with a neck injury.

Head Coach Mike LaFleur said his future outlook is “really good,” though he has no estimated return date.

As a result of Minshew’s injury, rookie QB Carson Beck is thrust into the starting lineup. This weekend’s game against the Los Angeles Rams will be the third rounder’s first look at NFL regular season game action. He played the second half of the preseason Hall of Fame game.

LaFleur has no expectation for the young QB, besides for him to play “one play at a time.”

“Go out and operate,” he said during a press conference. “Go operate this offense and go play each play as its own. Do what he’s been doing in practice. It’s just an extension of the practice field.”

He added the way Beck has acted throughout training camp and this season instills a lot of confidence in him. That is partly because of his time in college. He spent five seasons at the University of Georgia and one at the University of Miami.

He also won two national championships as a backup in Georgia and led the Hurricanes to the National Championship game this past year.

“He’s been a pro since he’s been here,” LaFleur said. “He puts in the exact amount of work that he needs.”

LaFleur related Beck’s experience to fellow rookie QB Fernando Mendoza’s with the Las Vegas Raiders. Mendoza sat behind veteran QB Kirk Cousins before he was traded to the Minnesota Vikings at the deadline. Mendoza was also named the starter this week.

“You’re assessing everybody, whether it’s their first start or their 50th start or whatnot,” LaFleur said. “Each game is a life of its own. I’m more just looking forward to watching him go operate.”

LaFleur is looking for Beck to grow within each game and each series. He also wants him to have fun, saying “go let it sling.”

The Cardinals host the Los Angeles Rams (5-4) Sunday, who are also dealing with a multitude of injuries. Superstar WR Puka Nacua was recently put on injured reserve with MCL and PCL sprains in his knee and turf toe.

That being said, reigning MVP Matthew Stafford is still under center and is a threat with his arm no matter who he’s throwing to.

The last time these two teams met, the Cardinals defense held the Rams offense to just 286 total yards en route to an 18-16 upset win.

The Cardinals only scored via the field goal and might be in for a tougher task this weekend as the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett is now healthy in the lineup.

LaFleur has a standard for his team no matter who’s healthy or who they’re playing against.

“They play hard and they play for each other,” he said. “The standard is the standard. You put on the jersey, we’re rocking, we’re ready to roll.”

DraftKings currently has Arizona as 9.5 point underdogs against the Rams this weekend. Kick off is set for 2:05 p.m. at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Reporter Zev Black can be reached at zblack@iniusa.org. Please submit comments at yourvalley.net/letters or email them to azopinions@iniusa.org. We are committed to publishing a wide variety of reader opinions, as long as they meet our Civility Guidelines.