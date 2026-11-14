Texas Longhorns (3-0) vs. Baylor Bears (3-0)

San Antonio; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor plays No. 7 Texas in San Antonio, Texas.

Baylor finished 17-17 overall with an 11-4 record against non-conference opponents in the 2025-26 season. The Bears gave up 76.4 points per game while committing 16.3 fouls last season.

Texas finished 21-15 overall with a 12-5 record in non-conference games in the 2025-26 season. The Longhorns averaged 12.4 assists per game on 28.3 made field goals last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.