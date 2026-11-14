UMBC Retrievers (2-2) at Towson Tigers (2-2)

Towson, Maryland; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson faces UMBC after Ben Roseborough scored 24 points in Towson's 90-60 win against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

Towson went 19-15 overall last season while going 11-3 at home. The Tigers averaged 69.2 points per game last season, 12.4 from the free-throw line and 19.2 from 3-point range.

UMBC finished 17-2 in America East action and 9-6 on the road a season ago. The Retrievers averaged 13.1 points off of turnovers, 8.6 second-chance points and 7.2 bench points last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.