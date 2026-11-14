Quinnipiac Bobcats (2-2) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (2-2)

New Britain, Connecticut; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. takes on Quinnipiac after Raphel Laurent scored 35 points in Cent. Conn. St.'s 79-75 victory against the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

Cent. Conn. St. finished 10-4 at home last season while going 18-12 overall. The Blue Devils averaged 73.8 points per game last season, 13.0 from the free-throw line and 21.9 from beyond the arc.

Quinnipiac went 19-13 overall a season ago while going 9-7 on the road. The Bobcats averaged 14.3 points off of turnovers, 12.9 second-chance points and 4.7 bench points last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.