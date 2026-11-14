Temple Owls (1-2) at La Salle Explorers (1-2)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple plays La Salle after Cam Scott scored 26 points in Temple's 91-81 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

La Salle finished 7-6 at home a season ago while going 9-23 overall. The Explorers averaged 67.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.1 last season.

Temple finished 5-6 on the road and 16-16 overall last season. The Owls allowed opponents to score 70.8 points per game and shot 44.5% from the field last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.