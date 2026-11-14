Houston Rockets (10-3, third in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (4-9, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston plays the Washington Wizards after Alperen Sengun scored 43 points in the Rockets' 125-118 victory against the Utah Jazz.

The Wizards are 2-3 in home games. Washington averages 14.1 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Rockets are 3-2 on the road. Houston is eighth in the Western Conference scoring 116.2 points per game and is shooting 47.8%.

The Wizards score 110.0 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 107.4 the Rockets allow. The Rockets are shooting 47.8% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 45.2% the Wizards' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Davis is averaging 25.6 points and 10.5 rebounds for the Wizards. Kyshawn George is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kevin Durant is averaging 21 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Rockets. Sengun is averaging 18.5 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 54.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 2-8, averaging 107.6 points, 42.8 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points per game.

Rockets: 7-3, averaging 114.7 points, 44.8 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.2 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Tristan Vukcevic: out (hip), Jamir Watkins: out for season (acl), Justin Champagnie: out (foot), Reece Beekman: out (shoulder).

Rockets: Clint Capela: out (ankle), Steven Adams: out (calf).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.