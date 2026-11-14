Dallas Mavericks (7-5, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (6-7, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

LINE: Cavaliers -3.5; over/under is 231.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Dallas meet in non-conference action.

The Cavaliers have gone 4-2 at home. Cleveland is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mavericks are 2-3 on the road. Dallas ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 31.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Cooper Flagg averaging 5.8.

The Cavaliers average 116.8 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 112.2 the Mavericks allow. The Mavericks average 12.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 14.0 per game the Cavaliers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is shooting 47.9% and averaging 23.0 points for the Cavaliers. James Harden is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Flagg is scoring 24.6 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists for the Mavericks. Kyrie Irving is averaging 17.7 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 46.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 116.0 points, 44.3 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 112.7 points, 45.0 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Nae'Qwan Tomlin: out (back), Evan Mobley: day to day (toe), Sam Merrill: day to day (elbow).

Mavericks: Tarik Biberovic: day to day (heel), Sergio De Larrea: day to day (knee), Dereck Lively II: day to day (foot).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.