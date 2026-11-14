New York Knicks (6-6, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (5-7, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hosts New York looking to end its three-game home slide.

The Raptors are 0-2 against division opponents. Toronto is third in the Eastern Conference with 28.1 assists per game led by Jamal Shead averaging 6.8.

The Knicks are 1-3 against the rest of their division. New York ranks sixth in the NBA with 33.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Karl-Anthony Towns averaging 10.7.

The Raptors make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (43.2%). The Knicks' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than the Raptors have given up to their opponents (47.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Scottie Barnes is shooting 47.5% and averaging 23.5 points for the Raptors. RJ Barrett is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games.

Towns is scoring 21.1 points per game with 13.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Knicks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 27.9 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 44.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 3-7, averaging 112.4 points, 38.8 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.0 points per game.

Knicks: 6-4, averaging 111.4 points, 47.4 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.1 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), Nate Bittle: day to day (foot), Scottie Barnes: day to day (adductor), Trayce Jackson-Davis: day to day (illness).

Knicks: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.