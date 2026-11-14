LAS VEGAS (AP) — Roman Josi scored the deciding goal in the fourth round of a shootout as the Nashville Predators beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 Friday night for their seventh straight win.

Ryan O’Reilly scored twice for the Predators. Juuse Saros made 40 saves.

Victor Olofsson and Rasmus Andersson scored for Vegas, which had its four-game winning streak snapped. Adin Hill stopped 30 shots.

Trevor Connelly gave Vegas the early advantage in the shootout, but Filip Forsberg kept Nashville alive with a third-round goal. After Saros denied Jack Eichel, Josi converted to complete the comeback.

Braeden Bowman and Mitch Marner also missed for Vegas. Steven Stamkos and O’Reilly were unsuccessful for Nashville.

Olofsson nearly ended the game early in overtime, but his shot rang off the post.

The Golden Knights extended their point streak to six games despite the loss. Nashville won its fourth consecutive road game.

Olofsson continued his productive return from injury with his sixth goal in eight appearances this season. He had a goal and two assists in Wednesday’s 5-3 victory over Utah and entered Friday with four points in three games since returning Nov. 5 at Detroit.

Andersson scored his third goal of the season, while O’Reilly increased his total to nine.

Nashville entered with strong goaltending throughout its winning streak. Saros and Justus Annunen combined for a 1.63 goals-against average and .942 save percentage over the previous six victories, allowing 10 goals.

Saros was named the NHL’s third star of the week Monday after stopping 53 of 55 shots across two wins.

The Predators entered the night with the NHL’s second-ranked penalty kill, erasing 89.5% of opponents’ power plays, and stopped Vegas on its only power-play opportunity.

Up next

Predators: At San Jose on Sunday.

Golden Knights: Host Vancouver on Sunday.

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