INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 19 points and Aaron Nesmith added 18 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 106-104 win over the New York Knicks in an NBA Cup game on Friday night.

Siakam’s 15-foot jumper with 1:49 remaining gave Indiana a 106-98 lead before the Knicks stormed back. Jalen Brunson’s driving layup cut the lead to 106-102 with 26 seconds left. Siakam was fouled, but missed both free throws with 23 seconds left. Mikal Bridges scored to slice the lead to two points with 10 seconds to go before the Pacers turned the ball over with 2.8 seconds to go. But, Karl-Anthony Towns missed a potential game-tying 15-foot jumper at the buzzer.

Nesmith, who was limited to 21 minutes because of right knee soreness in Wednesday’s victory over Washington, was declared available earlier Friday. Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 16 points and Ivica Zubac had 12 points and 13 rebounds for Indiana.

Brunson led he Knicks with 33 points. Towns finished with 23 points and 15 rebounds and Bridges added 18 for the Knicks.

Both teams shot 43%. Indiana held a 50-43 edge in rebounds.

With the Pacers leading 85-74, the Knicks went on a 10-0 run to narrow the deficit to 85-84 after three quarters.

For the game, the Pacers shot 18 of 25 from the line. New York made 10 of 13.

MAGIC 107, BUCKS 99

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner fell a rebound shy of his first career triple-double, scoring 35 points and adding 12 assists to lead Orlando to its first home victory, beating Milwaukee in NBA Cup play.

Desmond Bane added 21 points to help Orlando improve to 2-0 in NBA Cup group play. Milwaukee fell to 0-2 in the group that also includes Brooklyn, Detroit and Toronto.

Tyler Herro had 18 points for Milwaukee, which lost a ninth straight game to equal its longest streak since a nine-game slide Jan. 2-19, 2014.

Per Sportradar, the Bucks (1-12) are off to their worst start in 52 years, when they lost 13 of their first 14 in 1974-75 without an injured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Wagner made a turnaround hook with six minutes left to reach 30 points in a fourth consecutive game. And when the Bucks were within eight in the final minute, Wagner stole the ball and used a Euro-step layup to give Orlando a 104-94 advantage. He finished with nine rebounds.

HEAT 133, CAVALIERS 121

MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo finished with 37 points and 14 rebounds, Giannis Antetokiunmpo also scored 37 and Miami took control of East Group B by beating Cleveland Cavaliers in an NBA Cup game.

It was the second time the Heat had two players score 37 in the same game: LeBron James and Dwyane Wade did it in 2013.

Davion Mitchell had 22 points and a career-high-tying 17 assists for Miami, which won its third straight. Ryan Conwell added 20 off the bench for the Heat.

Donovan Mitchell scored 25 points to lead Cleveland, which got 22 from Tyrese Proctor, 20 from James Harden, 16 from Jaylon Tyson and 12 from Meleek Thomas.

Miami was without Klay Thompson (sprained ankle) and Pelle Larsson (illness).

GRIZZLIES 142, PELICANS 111

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 22 points, including seven points on an extended possession in the first half, and Memphis routed New Orleans in NBA Cup group play.

In winning their sixth consecutive road game — the best road record in the NBA and the best road start in franchise history — the Grizzlies overwhelmed the Pelicans with their perimeter shooting, finishing 18 of 45 from 3-point range while holding New Orleans to 7 of 31.

The Grizzlies improved their NBA Cup record to 1-1 in the West’s Group B, and the Pelicans dropped to 0-2.

The Grizzlies scored 13 consecutive points in a 1:07 span of the second quarter to build a 62-46 lead. Grant had seven points in seven seconds, nailing a pair of 3s and adding a foul shot after Zion Williamson was called for an illegal closeout..

Grant left with 7:36 left after colliding with Herb Jones on a head-first drive to the basket.

The Grizzlies had nine other players in double figures: Ty Jerome with 17, Cedric Coward, GG Jackson and Cam Spencer with 14, Isaiah Stewart and Cam Boozer with 12, Jaylen Wells with 11, and Taylor Hendricks and Javon Small with 10.

Saddiq Bey led New Orleans with 30 points, the first Pelican to score more than 30 points this season. Williamson had 22 points, five rebounds and three steals.

BULLS 125, HAWKS 117, OT

CHICAGO (AP) — Norman Powell scored 33 points and Chicago snapped an eight-game skid with an overtime victory over Atlanta in an NBA Cup game.

Josh Giddey had 14 assists and 10 rebounds, and joined Jalen Smith (12 rebounds) and Isaac Okoro with 15 points apiece for Chicago, which entered having lost nine of its 10 games this season. The Bulls’ only other win came at Milwaukee on Oct. 23.

Patrick Williams scored 13 points, Buddy Hield added 12 and Matas Buzelis 11 as Chicago snapped a four-game home losing streak.

Jalen Johnson had 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the Hawks, who trailed by seven points at halftime.

CJ McCollum scored 20 points, Onyeka Okongwu chipped in 17 and Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 16 for Atlanta. Jock Landale (12 points) and Luguentz Dort (10) also scored in double figures.

ROCKETS 125, JAZZ 118

HOUSTON (AP) — Alperin Sengun scored 43 points and pulled down 12 rebounds as Houston held off Utah in NBA Cup play, handing the Jazz their 11th consecutive loss.

It was Sengun’s second career 40-point game, and he did it on an efficient 17 of 24 from the floor. The Rockets (10-3) needed the boost with Kevin Durant — 22 points on 5 of 14 from the field — having a tough shooting night. Sengun’s other 40-point game came in 2024 when he posted a career-high 45 against the San Antonio Spurs.

The teams were tied at 27 after the first quarter, but Sengun’s nine points in the second helped the Rockets take a 63-53 lead into halftime.

The Jazz (1-12) made a dent in the deficit, with Keyonte George scoring 10 of his 27 points in the third quarter to cut Houston’s advantage to 92-89 after three.

Utah was able to keep it close the rest of the way, getting within two possessions in the final minute, but Durant iced the game with a pair of free throws in the closing seconds.