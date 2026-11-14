OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Grant Stubblefield had 18 points to guide Omaha to a 67-56 victory over Lindenwood on Friday night.

Stubblefield also had eight rebounds and six assists for the Mavericks (3-2). Deke Thompson added 14 points and six rebounds. Cahmai Crosby scored 10.

Marsai Mason led the Lions (2-3) with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Xavier Spencer and Shamiere Green both scored 11.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.