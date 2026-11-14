GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Condon scored 16 points, Thomas Haugh added 15 and No. 1 Florida overwhelmed Merrimack 83-54 on Friday night.

Rueben Chinyelu (12 points) and Alex Lloyd (11) also scored in double figures for the Gators, who played Merrimack for the third time in four years. Lloyd made his first career start.

Florida, a 37 1/2-point favorite, dominated as expected on the boards and in the paint. Coach Todd Golden’s team outrebounded the Warriors (1-3) by 22 and outscored them 36-16 down low.

The Gators (4-0) played without point guard Boogie Fland, who sat out with a sore right shoulder he injured at Florida State on Tuesday.

Lloyd, who played just seven minutes in three games, got the nod and enjoyed a career night. The sophomore from Miami hit 4 of 7 shots, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range, and added two rebounds, two steals and two assists.

NO. 2 DUKE 90, SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 47

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Patrick Ngongba II had 13 points and nine rebounds, Caleb Foster and Dame Sarr each scored 12, and Duke delivered a strong bounce-back performance after its first loss of the season in beating SIU Edwardsville.

Cayden Boozer’s 11 points and career-best 10 rebounds, Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje’s 11 points and nine boards and Sebastian Wilkins’ 11 points also helped Duke (3-1), which has won each of its three home games by at least 34 points.

Gianni Cobb scored nine points and Jordan Pickett had eight for SIUE (2-3), which shot 3 for 22 on 3-pointers and committed 19 turnovers. The Cougars also absorbed a lopsided defeat earlier this week at Missouri.

NO. 3 ILLINOIS 108, SAM HOUSTON 86

CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (AP) — Tomislav Ivisic had a career-high 28 points, Andrej Stojakovic added 26 and Illinois bounced back from its first loss this season with a victory over Sam Houston.

Coming off an 84-78 defeat Tuesday night at No. 16 Texas Tech, the Fighting Illini (3-1) pulled away from the Bearkats by scoring 63 points in the second half to set up a high-profile showdown with No. 2 Duke next week.

After trailing 45-40 at halftime, Sam Houston (2-2) went in front 57-56 with 15:58 left on a fast-break dunk by Enel St. Bernard. Ivisic answered 14 seconds later with a 3-pointer that launched an 11-0 run for the Illini, who never trailed again.

Ivisic scored 10 of the first 14 points for Illinois in the second half. He briefly left the court midway through the period after being elbowed in the mouth, but returned and finished the game.

NO. 4 UCONN 94, OHIO ST. 68

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Braylon Mullins hit five 3-pointers and scored 22 points before limping off the court in the second half and Na’jai Hines scored 17 of his 20 points in the second half as UConn beat Ohio State.

Freshman Colben Landrew had 12 points in his first start for UConn (4-0). Silas Demary Jr. added 10 points and nine assists.

Ohio State, which erased a 14-point deficit and led five times early in the second half, got 17 points from Jimmie Williams. John Mobley Jr. scored 16 points for the Buckeyes (2-2).

With the Huskies trailing by two points, Mullins scored five consecutive points and Jayden Ross hit a 3-pointer with 13:57 left to play. The Huskies never trailed again.

NO. 5 MICHIGAN ST. 106, N. IOWA 72

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Jeremy Fears Jr. scored 19 of his season-high 24 points in the first half, Jasiah Jervis finished with a career-high 20 points and Michigan State made a school record 18 3-pointers in a win over Northern Iowa.

They connected on 7 of 9 on 3-pointers in the opening minutes and players combined to make 10 of 15 in the first half to create a 15-point cushion. They made eight more shots beyond the arc after halftime to break a mark set by the team in 2014 and tied two years later.

The Panthers (2-2) fell behind by 37 in the second half.

Fears had nine assists — and no turnovers — following up his 18-point, 11-assist performance against the Blue Devils on Tuesday night in Chicago.

Michigan State’s Jordan Scott and Coen Carr scored 11 points apiece.

Northern Iowa’s Greyson Uelmen had 16 points, Tate McCubbin, Levi Valdo and Jalen Wilson each had 11 points.

NO. 6 VIRGINIA 87, MARYLAND 83

COLLEGE PARK, MD. (AP) — Sam Lewis scored a career-high 28 points and Virginia passed its first road test of the season, rallying from an 11-point halftime deficit to beat Maryland.

Thijs De Ridder added 20 points for the Cavaliers (5-0), who have won four straight and 10 of 11 against their former Atlantic Coast Conference rivals, including the last three at Xfinity Center. Maryland hasn’t beaten Virginia since March 9, 2014 — the teams’ last meeting before the Terrapins moved to the Big Ten.

De Ridder’s 3-pointer with 1:33 left gave Virginia an 85-77 lead and quieted the red-clad crowd. The Cavaliers shot 20 of 26 (76.9%) from the field in the second half and 62.3% overall.

Pharrel Payne scored 20 points, Kaden House added 17 and Mike McNair Jr. had 15 for the Terps (1-2), who led 47-36 at halftime. Virginia had not trailed by more than five at any point this season.

But the Cavaliers chipped away in the second half, powered by Lewis and Chance Mallory, whose 3-pointer with 6:31 left put Virginia ahead 70-69, its first lead since it was 5-4.

NO. 11 TENNESSEE 83, TENNESSEE ST. 78

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Terrence Hill Jr. scored 19 points and Tennessee held off a late rally to beat Tennessee State.

Jalen Haralson added 15 points for the Volunteers (3-0) off the bench. Tyler Lundblade scored 14 and Dai Dai Ames had 11. Juke Harris grabbed 10 rebounds to go with his eight points.

Tennessee led by 15 midway through the second half, but the Tigers (2-2) clawed back. Jayden Jones, who had 13 points, scored four straight and the margin was down to seven. It got to five when Ty-Laur Johnson, who finished with 22 points, converted a three-point play.

But that was as close as Tennessee State got.

NO. 17 MIAMI 94, NORTH ALABAMA 52

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Brent Bland scored 26 points in 20 minutes off the bench, making a career-high eight 3-pointers for No. 17 Miami in a 94-52 victory over North Alabama on Friday.

Fellow reserve Nick Dorn added 18 points, all on 3s, and Shelton Henderson had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Hurricanes (3-1).

Miami went 20 of 47 (43%) on 3-pointers, breaking the previous school record of 18 set against Coppin State on Dec. 21, 2019. Bland shot 8 of 13 from long range and Dorn was 6 for 12.

Malik Reneau, Miami’s leading scorer last season, was held without a point. He exited midway through the first half with a shoulder injury and didn’t return.

Dante Allen had 12 assists and six rebounds off the bench to go with seven points. Miami finished with 27 assists and outscored the Lions 19-9 on fast-break points.

NO. 19 ARKANSAS 79, CENT. ARKANSAS 66

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Billy Richmond III scored 21 points and led four Arkansas players in double figures as the Razorbacks beat Central Arkansas.

Miikka Muurinen had 11 points, two blocks and three steals for the Razorbacks (3-1). Jeremiah Wilkinson chipped in 14 points and Jordan Smith Jr. scored 12.

The Razorbacks went on a 15-2 run over 5:12 early in the first half to take a quick double-digit lead. Richmond, the team’s only returner from last year, scored seven points in the stretch and 15 of his game-high 21 in the first half.

Central Arkansas (2-2) pulled within six points on a Harrison Beauchamp jumper with 4:22 left after trailing by as many as 18 in the second half. But Wilkinson countered with a 3-pointer at the other end that brought the crowd to its feet and all but sealed the win.

NO. 22 VANDERBILT 89, PRAIRIE VIEW 62

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ace Glass scored 19 points, and Vanderbilt never trailed, beating Prairie View A&M to remain unbeaten.

The Commodores (4-0) are in the midst of a six-game homestand to open this season after going 13-3 at Memorial Gym last season, and they didn’t lose until Southeastern Conference play started in January.

Chandler Bing scored 15 points for Vanderbilt. Tyler Tanner added 14 and T.O. Barrett had 12. Bangot Dak had 11 rebounds.

Glass opened the scoring picking up where he left off Tuesday night when he scored 23 in the second half of a win over Memphis. Glass scored the first eight against Prairie View. The Commodores had trouble padding their lead, missing a few shots with four turnovers that let Prairie View get within 19-11.

NO. 24 KENTUCKY 78, N. ARIZONA 77

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Alex Wilkins made a 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds remaining to lift Kentucky to a 78-77 win over Northern Arizona on Friday night.

Coming off a 89-69 loss to No. 15 Kansas in the Champions Classic on Tuesday night, Kentucky overcame 13 lead changes and four ties to hold off the Lumberjacks.

Wilkins rescued the Wildcats (3-1), who trailed by four points, at 77-73, with 18 seconds remaining.

The Lumberjacks (0-4) missed two free throws in the final 13 seconds as Kentucky survived the upset bid.

Milan Momcilovic and Malachi Moreno added 14 points each for the Wildcats. Ousman N’Diaye scored 11 and Justin McBride 10.