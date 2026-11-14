MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo finished with 37 points and 14 rebounds, Giannis Antetokiunmpo also scored 37 and the Miami Heat took control of East Group B by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 133-121 in an NBA Cup game Friday night.

It was the second time the Heat had two players score 37 in the same game: LeBron James and Dwyane Wade did it in 2013.

Davion Mitchell had 22 points and a career-high-tying 17 assists for Miami, which won its third straight. Ryan Conwell added 20 off the bench for the Heat.

Donovan Mitchell scored 25 points to lead Cleveland, which got 22 from Tyrese Proctor, 20 from James Harden, 16 from Jaylon Tyson and 12 from Meleek Thomas.

Miami was without Klay Thompson (sprained ankle) and Pelle Larsson (illness).

Cleveland played without forward Evan Mobley, who sat out for the first time this season with a sprained left great toe. "The MRI came back clean. Sprained, definitely sore, but we don't expect it to be a long-term thing at all,” Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson said.

With the win, the Heat move to 2-0 and are now alone atop East Group B in the NBA Cup standings. They control their destiny now when it comes to making the knockout stage; a sweep of remaining group-stage games against Philadelphia and New York — both on the road — would get Miami into the quarterfinals. Even going 1-1 in those matchups would give the Heat a solid shot at a wild-card berth.

Cleveland falls to 1-1 in group play and will almost certainly need to win both of its remaining games — home against Indiana, then at New York — to have a shot at advancing. No team in NBA Cup history has made the knockout stage with less than a 3-1 record in group play.

Up next

Cavaliers: Host Dallas on Saturday.

Heat: Host Detroit on Saturday.

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