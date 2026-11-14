HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Braylon Mullins hit five 3-pointers and scored 22 points before limping off the court in the second half and Na'jai Hines scored 17 of his 20 points in the second half as No. 4 UConn beat Ohio State 84-68 on Friday night.

Freshman Colben Landrew had 12 points in his first start for UConn (4-0). Silas Demary Jr. added 10 points and nine assists.

Ohio State, which erased a 14-point deficit and led five times early in the second half, got 17 points from Jimmie Williams. John Mobley Jr. scored 16 points for the Buckeyes (2-2).

With the Huskies trailing by two points, Mullins scored five consecutive points and Jayden Ross hit a 3-pointer with 13:57 left to play. The Huskies never trailed again.

UConn jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first half, helped by an early flurry of 3-pointers. Ohio State used a 9-2 run to get back into the game and ended the first half on a 13-1 run. A 3-pointer by Mobley with six seconds left in the opening half pulled the Buckeyes within 42-40 at the break. UConn didn't have a field goal in the final 4:18 of the opening half.

Ohio State took its first lead of the game 1:14 into the second half on a Justin Pippen 3-pointer as the teams traded baskets in the first five minutes of the second session.

Demary picked up his second foul with 12:59 left in the first half and didn't return until the start of the second half. He stayed in the game after being called for his third foul with 17:08 remaining.

The Huskies played without starting forward Nik Khamenia, who suffered a foot injury in Monday's win over Wagner, and will miss several weeks.

Mullins fell to the court with 6:07 left in the game. He hobbled off the court and went straight to the stationary bike he had been riding when he isn't in the game this season.

Up next

Ohio State: Host Prairie View A&M on Monday.

UConn: At No. 12 Arizona on Wednesday.

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