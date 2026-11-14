NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ace Glass scored 19 points, and No. 22 Vanderbilt never trailed, beating Prairie View A&M 89-62 Friday night to remain unbeaten.

The Commodores (4-0) are in the midst of a six-game homestand to open this season after going 13-3 at Memorial Gym last season, and they didn't lose until Southeastern Conference play started in January.

Chandler Bing scored 15 points for Vanderbilt. Tyler Tanner added 14 and T.O. Barrett had 12. Bangot Dak had 11 rebounds.

Glass opened the scoring picking up where he left off Tuesday night when he scored 23 in the second half of a win over Memphis. Glass scored the first eight against Prairie View. The Commodores had trouble padding their lead, missing a few shots with four turnovers that let Prairie View get within 19-11.

Then they finished the half on a 27-6 run to finish the period that included a Tanner steal where the preseason All-American tossed the ball off the backboard for Bing to throw down a dunk late. Vanderbilt led 45-17 at halftime. Vanderbilt opened the second half outscoring the Panthers 20-4 for a 47-10 run spanning the halftime.

Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-3) is in the midst of a six-game road swing that also features stops at Marshall and Iowa. The Panthers reached the NCAA Tournament last March by virtue of winning the Southeast Athletic Conference Tournament, then won their First Four game before losing to Florida.

Elijah Mitchell led Prairie View with 15 points, Anthony Gause added 13 and Michael Eley and Davis Bynum each had 11.

Vanderbilt dominated across the board with a 44-19 edge on the boards and a 56-36 scoring difference in the paint.

Up next

Prairie View: Visits Ohio State on Monday night.

Vanderbilt: Hosts Eastern Illinois on Tuesday night. ___

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