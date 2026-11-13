MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Quarterback Kirk Cousins will start for the Minnesota Vikings in Sunday's game at Green Bay, coach Kevin O’Connell said Friday.

The start comes only five days after Minnesota reacquired Cousins from the Las Vegas Raiders.

O'Connell said the 38-year-old Cousins impressed players and coaches with his ability to quickly readjust to the Vikings' offense.

“I cannot give him enough credit for coming in here, how he’s gone about the week, both him and the coaching staff, getting him ready to go,” O'Connell said. “Working extremely hard, using all the time we possibly can. It’s been really impressive what he’s been able to do and just the command. And just getting right back in the huddle with a lot of guys he’s played with. But certainly some guys he hasn’t, and it’s been something that everybody’s been very, very impressed by.”

Minnesota beat the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday with an agreement to send their 2027 third-round draft pick to the Raiders in exchange for Cousins.

Cousins will try to help the Vikings (6-2) end a two-game losing streak and complete a regular-season sweep of the Green Bay Packers (6-3).

Cousins tore his Achilles tendon on his last visit to Lambeau Field on Oct. 29, 2023. It was his final game with the Vikings. He played for Atlanta from 2024-25 before spending the first half of this season at Las Vegas.

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