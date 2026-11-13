The Federal Aviation Administration has ordered a nationwide ground stop, including at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The Associated Press reported the stop was ordered because of "communication problems at regional air traffic control centers."

The country has 22 regional control centers that direct planes around the country.

It is the third national ground stop in U.S. history. The first was following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The second was in January 2023 due to computer malfuction.

"PHX is impacted by the Federal Aviation Administration nationwide ground stop," Phoenix Sky Harbor spokesperson Greg Roybal stated in an email to Independent Newsmedia. "..."We strongly recommend passengers and people picking up loved ones confirm their flight status with their airline before heading to the airport to be apprised of updates impacting their flights."

He deferred to the FAA for any further information.

The FAA put out the following statement on social media Friday afternoon:

"There has been a temporary telecommunications outage — out of an abundance of caution all flights have been halted. Every flight has been accounted for and international flights will be handled on a case by case basis."