CLOVIS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 13, 2026--

Bryson DeChambeau, professional golfer and two-time U.S. Open champion, today announced his vision for The Orchard Golf Club—a one-of-a-kind golf and residential community where championship-caliber golf, California’s rich agricultural heritage, and a refined lifestyle come together in a community-oriented experience.

The state-of-the-art golf destination will be developed in DeChambeau’s hometown of Clovis, California in collaboration with the Cook Land Company, a major real estate developer in the Central Valley. DeChambeau has acquired the historic McFarlane Ranch as the site for the development with their full support of the vision to provide a community-oriented experience for Clovis residents while also making Clovis a key golf destination for tourists to experience Central Valley culture.

“The Central Valley has always been a community built on hard work, character, and discipline. Having grown up here and attended Clovis East High School, I feel a deep responsibility to give back to the region that provided me with so much,” said Bryson DeChambeau. “This is a profound opportunity for my team and I to work with the Cook family to help revitalize the area by investing in a project that uses golf to truly serve the community.”

The Orchard will feature a championship 18-hole course, world-class practice facilities, a master planned community, an on-site farmers market, and community amenities designed to expand access to golf for local kids and schools. Every hole is surrounded by a different variety of fruit or nut tree, creating a golf experience that is as distinctive as the land itself. Anchored by a spectacular clubhouse, a vibrant farmers market open to the public, and thoughtfully designed homes, The Orchard offers a lifestyle rooted in the spirit of Clovis.

Navigating a process that has been ongoing since 2022, DeChambeau has been working hand in hand with the City of Clovis and Fresno County to ensure swift state development approval and bring this project to fruition.

“Ultimately, it's time to make a better future for our next generation,” said DeChambeau. “We are dedicated to ‘Building Stars of the Future,’ and with continued support from the community, it is our hope that we can bring this project to the community faster so that everyone in the world can come and enjoy the fruits of our labor here in the Central Valley.”

About Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau is an American professional golfer and two-time U.S. Open champion. Renowned for his innovative approach to the game, DeChambeau turned professional in 2016, signing a long-term deal with Cobra-Puma Golf. He grew up in Clovis, California and attended Clovis East High School, where he won the California State Junior Championship at age 16. He later earned a scholarship to Southern Methodist University (SMU) in Dallas, Texas, where he majored in physics.

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KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: GOLF TOURIST ATTRACTIONS ARCHITECTURE GENERAL SPORTS DESTINATIONS TRAVEL CONSUMER OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY LIFESTYLE SPORTS URBAN PLANNING

SOURCE: The Orchard Golf Club

Copyright Business Wire 2026.

PUB: 11/13/2026 12:00 PM/DISC: 11/13/2026 12:02 PM

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