DALTON, Ga. and PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTGL and TGL presented by SoFi the team golf league backed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Sports, and SYNLawn today announced the renewal of their partnership, with SYNLawn continuing as TGL’s Official Synthetic Surface Partner and adding WTGL, the new women’s team golf league in partnership with the LPGA. The renewal builds on two successful seasons contested across the approximately 31,000 square feet of SYNLawn's industry-leading synthetic surfacing installed throughout the field of play in the award-winning SoFi Center.

Since TGL launched in January 2025, six teams of PGA Tour stars have competed on SYNLawn's greens and short-game complex in front of national prime-time audiences. Atlanta Drive GC captured the inaugural 2025 title and Los Angeles Golf Club claimed the 2026 championship — every shot contested on a synthetic playing surface engineered to meet the standards of the best players in the world. What began as more than two years of research and testing has proven itself over two full seasons of tour-level competition, making the decision to continue the partnership a natural one. The partnership now extends to WTGL, the new women’s team golf league, which debuted on Sunday, Nov. 8.

“Two seasons in, the synthetic playing surface within SoFi Center remains an essential part of the technology mix that makes TGL and now WTGL possible, and the teams of TGL and WTGL players have continued to praise the playing conditions and the receptiveness of the green,” said Andrew Macaulay, Chief Technology Officer, TMRW Sports. “SYNLawn's expertise, commitment to quality, and innovative products were critical to achieving the high standards we set for the synthetic playing surface. Renewing this partnership ensures our players keep competing on a surface built to tour standards as we continue to raise the bar for what's possible.”

“Renewing our partnership with TGL presented by SoFi and adding WTGL was an easy decision. Watching the world's best players compete on our synthetic surfaces over the past two seasons has validated everything we set out to prove about the durability, performance, and authenticity of SYNLawn products,” said Scott Koesterich, Vice President, SYNLawn. “Ask any tour pro what separates a great green from an ordinary one, and the answer comes down to trust. Players need a surface that rolls true at a consistent speed, so the line they read is the line the ball takes. They need approach shots to bounce, check, and roll the way they would on a championship course. And they need those conditions to hold up shot after shot, under the lights and in front of a national audience. That’s what TGL and WTGL demanded for SoFi Center, and it’s exactly what SYNLawn was built to deliver.”

“The momentum we built through our first two seasons continues to accelerate, and best-in-class partners like SYNLawn are a big reason why,” said Jason Langwell, Chief Revenue Officer at TMRW Sports. “This renewal is a great example of a partnership that showcases not only a partner's product directly, but how the shared values of innovation and quality merge between TGL and now WTGL and the brands that grow with us.”

At the heart of the field of play is Precision Putt™, SYNLawn’s tour-quality putting surface, engineered for consistent speed and the truest roll possible. It gives players a green they can commit to, one that receives shots the way a well-kept green should. SYNLawn turf also follows the precise contours designed into the field of play, so every slope and break plays as intended. Players hit select shots from real grass and sand bunkers, but the greens and short-game complex where matches are won and lost are pure SYNLawn. The full SYNLawn lineup at SoFi Center includes Precision Putt™, SYNTipede 243, Tee Strike, SYNSport, and SYNBlue 949. The pros want the very best so they can play their best, and SYNLawn delivers premium, pro-quality turf they can trust.

As TGL prepares for its third season in 2027 — welcoming a new expansion team in Motor City Golf Club and broadening its footprint on ESPN and ABC and adding WTGL, which airs on ESPN networks and ION — the renewed partnership positions SYNLawn to keep showcasing its products on one of golf's most-watched new stages. The same pro-quality turf found in TGL and WTGL is available to golfers everywhere, from clubs and practice facilities to backyard putting greens, through SYNLawn’s nationwide network of GreensMaster Certificated Installers.

TGL presented by SoFi and WTGL Media Hub:

Offering media members a wide selection of downloadable assets, the TGL/WTGL Media Hub includes player and team images; league and team logos; explainer content; match highlights; overviews of holes; statistics and more. Media can register for access and apply for match credentials at TGLMediaHub.com.

About TGL presented by SoFi:

Created by TMRW Sports, in partnership with the PGA Tour, TGL presented by SoFi features teams of top PGA Tour players, including TMRW Sports co-founders Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, competing in a season-long, fast-paced team golf competition in primetime. TGL’s home is the award-winning SoFi Center, a custom-built venue on the campus of Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. TGL has been recognized with several awards, including the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference’s Alpha Award for Best Sports Innovation and the Sports Business Journal Sports Business Awards: Tech - Best Technology Collaboration. TGL’s teams include reigning champion Los Angeles Golf Club, Atlanta Drive GC, Boston Common Golf, Jupiter Links Golf Club, New York Golf Club, The Bay Golf Club and Motor City Golf Club, which will make its TGL debut this season. WTGL launched Sunday, Nov. 8, featuring five teams of the world’s best women golfers in partnership with the LPGA. To learn more about TGL, its teams, rosters, competitive format, schedule and technology, visit TGLGolf.com.

About WTGL:

Created by TMRW Sports in partnership with the LPGA, WTGL is a new women’s team golf league that launched Nov. 8. Building on the foundation of TGL presented by SoFi, WTGL features teams of the world’s best women golfers competing in a season-long, fast-paced team match play competition. WTGL’s home is the custom-built SoFi Center, a tech-infused venue on the campus of Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. The five teams for WTGL’s inaugural season are Atlanta Drive GC, Boston Common Golf, Los Angeles Golf Club, Motor City Golf Club and New York Golf Club. To learn more about WTGL, its teams, rosters, competitive format and technology, visit WTGLGolf.com.

About SYNLawn

SYNLawn is a leader in the artificial grass and synthetic turf industry, delivering innovative, durable, and high-performance surfacing solutions for golf, sports, residential, and commercial applications. Backed by decades of manufacturing expertise and a nationwide network of GreensMaster Certificated Installers, SYNLawn combines advanced technology with a commitment to quality that continues to redefine what synthetic surfaces can achieve — from championship venues to backyards. To learn more, visit www.synlawn.com.

Media Contact: Morgan Valentine · morgan.valentine@synlawn.com · 312-550-3227