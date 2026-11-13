JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jaguars defensive tackle Jordan Davis and safety Jessie Bates III, both acquired via trades this week, won't play at Tennessee on Sunday.

Coach Liam Coen made the announcement Friday, saying both players will get the weekend off primarily because neither has had a bye week.

Jacksonville (6-2) swapped two draft picks for each of them a day before Tuesday's trade deadline. The Jaguars already had their bye and close the season with nine consecutive games. Davis came from Philadelphia, which is on its bye. And Bates came from Atlanta, which has a bye next week.

So Coen decided the team would be best served by giving both players a weekend off and more time to get acclimated to new surroundings and a new defensive scheme. Neither newcomer practiced Wednesday or Thursday.

Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, acquired from New Orleans the same day as Jordan and Bates, is expected to play against the Titans (1-7). Godchaux and the Saints had Week 8 off.

The Jags gave up a 2027 first-round draft pick and a 2029 second-rounder for Davis, who is expected to replace injured defensive tackle Davon Hamilton (knee/quad). They gave up a 2027 second-rounder and a 2028 fifth-rounder for Bates, who will step in for Eric Murray (elbow). Hamilton and Murray are out for the season.

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