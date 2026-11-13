YORBA LINDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 13, 2026--

Performance golf and lifestyle apparel company Sunday Swagger is launching a new collection today in collaboration with New York Jets Wide Receiver Sterling Shepard, featuring designs inspired by the culture and heritage of Shepard’s hometown roots.

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Sterling Shepard wearing apparel from the Sunday Swagger x Sterling Shepard collection

A native of Oklahoma City, Shepard was a standout at the University of Oklahoma. He has since built an 11-season pro career: eight seasons with the New York Giants, two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and now the Jets, with 444 career catches for more than 4,800 yards.

The Sunday Swagger x Sterling Shepard collection features 12 new products designed in partnership with Shepard, with prints that pay homage to his Oklahoma upbringing. A theme of “Home on the Range” is captured throughout, which according to Shepard symbolizes a feeling of staying grounded and remembering where you come from.

The logo for the collection will feature a horseshoe stamped with the No. 3, a number that has deep significance to Shepard. His late father, Derrick Shepard, wore No. 3 during his college football career at the University of Oklahoma.

Sterling Shepard Commentary

“Oklahoma is where I grew up, and it’s where so much of who I am was shaped. The values of hard work, humility, and community are ingrained in the great state. No matter where football has taken me, Oklahoma has always felt like home, so it was only natural to create a collection that reflects my roots,” said Jets Wide Receiver Sterling Shepard. “I wanted to create a timeless collection that people could wear anywhere. Whether you're on the course, out to dinner, or just hanging out, I wanted pieces that are clean, versatile, and built to last. Simplicity always wins.”

When asked about why he chose Sunday Swagger as a partner for creating this apparel collection, Shepard stated, “Sunday Swagger understands that golf style should be fun, authentic, and comfortable. They gave me the freedom to tell my story and create items that reflect who I am and where I come from.”

The Collection

The Sunday Swagger x Sterling Shepard collection includes:

Polos. The drop features four signature polos that embody the theme of the collection. All crafted from a breathable, four-way stretch poly-spandex blend that are moisture-wicking and wrinkle-resistant, these polos range from creamy whites to dark desert tones.

T-shirt. Let your country roots shine in a “Home on The Range” t-shirt that’s playful and fun.

Outerwear. Choose from four signature outerwear pieces to wear when the weather cools. A custom sage short sleeve windshirt, two country inspired windbreakers and a “Home on The Range” hoodie for maximum comfort.

Hats. Top off the look with a “Home on the Range Hat” that provides sun protection and style in sage or brown hues.

Activewear dress. Showcase sophistication on and off the course in a new sage and sand activewear dress for women.

Sunday Swagger Commentary

“From day one, our vision was to create a collection that was authentically Sterling Shepard. This is not a logo swap. Shepard shaped the prints, the colors, and the story. We worked hand in hand with him to create a line that celebrated his hometown pride while embodying the comfort and versatility Sunday Swagger represents,” said Sunday Swagger Founder Mark Carmona.

Athletes First, the premier sports representation and marketing agency that represents Shepard, negotiated the collaboration and relationship between him and Sunday Swagger.

Since its founding in 2019 by entrepreneur Mark Carmona, Sunday Swagger has aimed to redefine and push the boundaries of golf fashion while attaining triple-digit growth each year. The company has created more than 300 distinctive and unique designs in men’s, women’s, and youth polos, t-shirts, hats and outerwear, and when a particular print sells out, Sunday Swagger quickly pivots to unveil new styles. Sunday Swagger’s signature polos, including Splatter, Stylin’, and The Gambler, have exploded over social media and have been seen on various celebrities.

Sunday Swagger’s loyalty membership community - The Sunday Club - provides members with exclusive access to new designs, free shipping, higher discounts, 10 percent cash back on purchases, and a free welcome gift ($20 annual fee).

For more information and to order, visit sundayswagger.com and follow @sundayswagger on Instagram. The brand is now also available for affiliate programs via Awin and SkimLinks.

News in Brief

Golf and lifestyle apparel company Sunday Swagger announced a new collaboration with New York Jets Wide Receiver Sterling Shepard to create a custom collection inspired by Shepard’s hometown of Oklahoma City. The theme of the collaboration is “Home on the Range,” which Shepard says symbolizes staying grounded and knowing where you come from. The logo of the collection will feature a horseshoe stamped with the No. 3, a tribute to Shepard’s late father, who wore the number while playing football at the University of Oklahoma. The collection features 12 new products consisting of: hats, polos, outerwear, a t-shirt and a new signature women’s activewear dress will deliver a sense of confident style coupled with comfort and durability. To view the collection, visit SundaySwagger.com.

About Sunday Swagger

Sunday Swagger is a vibrant apparel company that never sacrifices performance for personality. Existing to deliver a sense of confident style coupled with comfort and durability, Sunday Swagger crafts its products in its Southern California headquarters for aficionados of fun around the world. Its clothes are designed for maximum comfort with 4-way stretch, moisture-wicking, and breathable fabric guaranteed to turn heads and spark conversation. It’s your Swagger. Embrace it. Own it. For more information, visit SundaySwagger.com and follow @sundayswagger on social media.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261113237883/en/

CONTACT: Media Contact:

Samantha Chapman,samantha@chapmancommunicationsgroup.com

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SOURCE: Sunday Swagger

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PUB: 11/13/2026 09:00 AM/DISC: 11/13/2026 09:02 AM

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