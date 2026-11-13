Columbia Lions (2-1) at Bucknell Bison (0-3)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

LINE: Lions -4.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia visits Bucknell after Gerard O'Keefe scored 22 points in Columbia's 75-55 victory over the Stonehill Skyhawks.

Bucknell finished 10-23 overall a season ago while going 6-8 at home. The Bison averaged 12.7 assists per game on 23.6 made field goals last season.

Columbia went 5-9 in Ivy League play and 7-7 on the road a season ago. The Lions averaged 5.9 steals, 2.9 blocks and 12.4 turnovers per game last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.