UL Monroe Warhawks (1-3) at Arizona State Sun Devils (3-0)

Tempe, Arizona; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

LINE: Sun Devils -32.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State hosts UL Monroe after Paulius Murauskas scored 22 points in Arizona State's 85-63 victory over the Hofstra Pride.

Arizona State went 10-5 at home last season while going 17-16 overall. The Sun Devils gave up 78.3 points per game while committing 17.6 fouls last season.

UL Monroe finished 1-15 on the road and 4-28 overall last season. The Warhawks averaged 72.4 points per game last season, 28.1 in the paint, 12.5 off of turnovers and 8.6 on fast breaks.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.