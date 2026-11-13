Georgia Bulldogs (3-0) at North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

LINE: Tar Heels -4.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina hosts Georgia aiming to continue its three-game home winning streak.

North Carolina went 24-9 overall with an 18-0 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Tar Heels averaged 5.4 steals, 3.4 blocks and 9.5 turnovers per game last season.

Georgia finished 22-11 overall a season ago while going 6-4 on the road. The Bulldogs averaged 89.4 points per game last season, 18.2 from the free-throw line and 29.4 from deep.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.