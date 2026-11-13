Minnesota Wild (14-3-4, in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (13-5-1, in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Minnesota Wild after Casey Mittelstadt's two-goal game against the Montreal Canadiens in the Bruins' 5-2 loss.

Boston has a 13-5-1 record overall and an 8-1-0 record on its home ice. The Bruins serve 13.9 penalty minutes per game to rank second in league play.

Minnesota is 14-3-4 overall and 8-3-2 in road games. The Wild have gone 8-0-2 in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The Wild won 4-1 in the last meeting. Kirill Kaprizov led the Wild with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak has scored eight goals with 16 assists for the Bruins. Charlie McAvoy has seven assists over the last 10 games.

Kaprizov has 17 goals and 18 assists for the Wild. Maxim Shabanov has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.9 penalties and 14.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Wild: 8-0-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: James Hagens: out (back).

Wild: Joel Eriksson Ek: day to day (upper body), Filip Gustavsson: out (hip), Brock Faber: out (skull).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.