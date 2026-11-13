Detroit Red Wings (7-10-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (13-4-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings head into the matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning after losing five games in a row.

Tampa Bay has a 13-4-2 record overall and a 2-0-0 record in Atlantic Division play. The Lightning have a 7-2-0 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

Detroit has a 2-1-1 record in Atlantic Division games and a 7-10-3 record overall. The Red Wings have a 4-2-0 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. The Lightning won the previous matchup 4-2. Brayden Point scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikita Kucherov has scored eight goals with 20 assists for the Lightning. Jake Guentzel has seven goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Moritz Seider has one goal and 12 assists for the Red Wings. Viktor Arvidsson has scored four goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 6-2-2, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Red Wings: 3-7-0, averaging 2.6 goals, four assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Anthony Cirelli: day to day (lower body), Brayden Point: out (undisclosed), Erik Cernak: day to day (upper body).

Red Wings: Albert Johansson: out (undisclosed).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.