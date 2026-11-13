Buffalo Sabres (8-7-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Dallas Stars (10-6-2, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres are looking to break a three-game skid with a win over the Dallas Stars.

Dallas has a 6-4-0 record in home games and a 10-6-2 record overall. The Stars have gone 6-2-0 when scoring a power-play goal.

Buffalo has a 4-1-3 record in road games and an 8-7-4 record overall. The Sabres have a -12 scoring differential, with 55 total goals scored and 67 conceded.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Stars won 4-0 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roope Hintz has scored eight goals with nine assists for the Stars. Mikko Rantanen has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Tage Thompson has 12 goals and nine assists for the Sabres. Jack Quinn has scored four goals with six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Sabres: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Oskar Back: out (finger), Kyle Capobianco: out (leg), Miro Heiskanen: out (upper body), Matt Duchene: out (abdomen), Lian Bichsel: day to day (lower body).

Sabres: Matt Grzelcyk: out (lower-body), Konsta Helenius: out (upper-body), Justin Danforth: out (upper-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.