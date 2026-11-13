San Jose Sharks (8-11-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (10-8-2, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Mammoth play the San Jose Sharks after losing four in a row.

Utah is 10-8-2 overall and 4-2-0 in home games. The Mammoth have a 2-4-0 record when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

San Jose has a 4-6-1 record on the road and an 8-11-2 record overall. The Sharks have gone 5-2-0 in games decided by a goal.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan Cooley has 11 goals and 10 assists for the Mammoth. Dmitriy Simashev has four goals over the last 10 games.

Macklin Celebrini has eight goals and 15 assists for the Sharks. Will Smith has scored four goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mammoth: 3-5-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Sharks: 2-7-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.6 assists, 4.9 penalties and 12 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Mammoth: Maveric Lamoureux: out (shoulder), Nate Schmidt: out (upper body), John Marino: out (upper body), Nick Schmaltz: day to day (lower body), Logan Cooley: day to day (upper body), Dylan Guenther: out (upper body).

Sharks: Igor Chernyshov: out (upper body), Kyle Keyser: out (upper body), Quentin Musty: out (upper body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.