Megaspeed, firm central to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's scandal, pledges to cooperate with US probe

HONG KONG (AP) — Megaspeed, the Singapore-headquartered tech company at the center of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s scandal, pledged Thursday to cooperate with investigations into concerns over risks to U.S. national security.

In its first statement since Huang admitted to having an affair with a Chinese woman and former executive of the company, Megaspeed said Thursday that it takes its obligation to comply with U.S. export control laws “extremely seriously.”

“Megaspeed is committed to working constructively and transparently with the U.S. government.”

Nvidia's board of directors was reported to be meeting to discuss Huang's situation but there was no word on any outcome from those discussions.