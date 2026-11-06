New Hampshire secures 66-55 win against Rider

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Ryan Zan’s 15 points helped New Hampshire defeat Rider 66-55 on Thursday.

Zan shot 6 of 9 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line for the Wildcats (2-0). Josiah Coleman scored 15 points, shooting 4 for 7 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. Tyler Bike shot 3 for 8 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Rich Brisco led the Broncs (0-2) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Khalil Farmer added 12 points for Rider. Bryce Baker also had eight points.

Up next

Both teams next play Sunday. New Hampshire hosts Sacred Heart and Ridersquares off against Binghamton on the road.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.