Jaguars thrash the depleted Ravens 33-10 for their 5th win in 6 games

BALTIMORE (AP) — Trevor Lawrence threw for 242 yards and a touchdown, and the Jacksonville Jaguars had little trouble with Joe Fagnano and the Baltimore Ravens in a 33-10 victory Thursday night.

Fagnano made his first career start with Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley injured, and the 25-year-old rookie threw for only 60 yards. Baltimore (4-5) has lost four straight. With their top two quarterbacks on injured reserve, the Ravens now await Jacoby Brissett's arrival as they try to prevent their season from falling apart completely.

Jacksonville (6-2) did not need to do anything extraordinary to beat a badly weakened Baltimore team. The Jaguars mostly took care of the ball on a rainy night and avoided any extreme risks. The Jags have won five of their last six to take command of the AFC South, where they have a 3 1/2-game lead.

Jacksonville drove 77 yards on the game's first possession, taking a 7-0 advantage on a 1-yard touchdown run by Bhayshul Tuten. The Ravens tried to be creative, repeatedly running Wildcat-style plays with Derrick Henry taking direct snaps. Baltimore managed a field goal on its first drive but nothing more.

It was still competitive near the end of the first half, but Lawrence found Parker Washington for a 50-yard scoring strike with 58 seconds left in the second quarter. That made it 17-3 at the half.

It was 20-3 when a fumble gave Baltimore the ball at midfield in the third quarter, but the Ravens immediately turned the ball over on downs and the boos came cascading down from the crowd.

Fagnano went 10 of 18 with two second-half interceptions. Baltimore also lost a fumble on a kick return, which led to Chris Rodriguez Jr.'s 2-yard touchdown run with 7:26 left in the game that made it 33-3.

Justice Hill broke free for a 65-yard touchdown run 11 seconds later — Baltimore's first TD after halftime since Week 5. Hill finished with 85 yards on nine carries, snapping Jacksonville's 24-game streak of not allowing a 75-yard rusher.

Injuries

In addition to their problems at quarterback, the Ravens were also without starting cornerback Nate Wiggins, who had been listed with an illness earlier in the week.

Baltimore also lost star safety Kyle Hamilton to a hip injury.

Up next

Jaguars: At Tennessee on Nov. 15.

Ravens: Host the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 16.

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